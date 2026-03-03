The Boots on the Ground in Iran

According to ITV, weapons have been smuggled into Western Iran to arm thousands of Kurdish volunteers.
Israel and the US are hitting Iran’s borders with Iraq, where armed Kurds can get through from Iraq. There are many Kurds in Iran. The Iranians can’t overthrow the government without arms.
President Trump likely won’t put boots on the ground, but he will help arm and open pathways for the people who hope to free Iran.
