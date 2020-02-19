Bernie Sanders is Democrat’s leading candidate with a double-digit lead nationally

Bolshevik Bernie’s 2020 presidential campaign manager accused MSNBC of “undermining” the Bolshevik senator from Vermont. He complimented Fox News for being “more fair” [sic] to his campaign.

Faiz Shakir called out the liberal network for its “condescending attitude” toward the Sanders campaign in an interview with Vanity Fair that was published Tuesday.

Bernie is winning despite them, and he is drawing huge crowds.

HE OPENED A DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD IN NATIONAL POLLS

Democrats around the country so far appear to be coalescing around two political options. Sanders is getting 31% support in a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll published Tuesday.

The other is fascist and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who received 19% support from the poll. Bloomberg spent a pretty penny for those poll numbers with ads and influencers in the $300 million to $400 million range.

The poll also shows Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign to be sliding. She’s in third place at 12%. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar appears to be gaining a teeny momentum with a fourth-place showing of 9%. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 8% in the survey.

The poll has a large margin of error at +/- 5.4 percentage points.

CALIFORNIA & NEVADA LOVE BERNIE AND HIS FREEBIES, PLUS HE LEADS IN TEXAS

Bernie Sanders has opened a wide lead in California’s [Commiefornia’s] Democratic presidential primary. His four rivals are virtually tied for a distant second place. This is according to a poll released Tuesday, the LA Times reported.

The survey by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found Sanders favored by 32% of likely voters in the March 3 primary. He is followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, 14%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 13%, and two former mayors, Michael R. Bloomberg of New York and Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., both at 12%.

Bernie has a 19 point lead in Nevada with the communists there.

The new survey released by Data for Progress on Monday found that 35% of likely caucus-goers backed the Vermont senator while 16% favored second-place Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and ex-Vice President Joe Biden followed the leading progressive candidates. And 15% of those surveyed saying they would back Buttigieg and 14% opting for Biden.

Further down the rungs, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in sixth place at just 9%. This was despite her strong performance in the New Hampshire primary. [She doesn’t know who the President of Mexico is.]

Bernie has also taken a lead in Texas, The Statesman reports.

A survey of 1,200 registered voters conducted from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9 reflects Biden’s sagging fortunes and Sanders’ rise as the party’s tentative front-runner.

Sanders was the choice of 24% of Democrats, doubling his 12% share in the October poll, conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas. It vaulted him past both Biden, at 22%, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, at 15%, who also led Sanders in the last survey.