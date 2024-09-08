Bernie Says Kamala Is “Pragmatic,” Changing Policies “to Win”

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Bernie Sanders explained that Kamala Harris is a progressive [communist], but her alleged policy changes are pragmatic.

In an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said that Vice President Kamala Harris’s changing views are part of “doing what she thinks is right to win the election.”

Sanders said on Sunday that Kamala Harris’ decision to moderate her views on fracking and Medicare for All was “pragmatic.” He said that Harris is “doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election” and that he still considers her to be “progressive.”

This is just like the Harry Reid-Mitt Romney fiasco.

Remember when Harry Reid lied and said Mitt Romney had paid zero taxes?

“So the word is out that he has not paid any taxes for ten years,” Reid said on the Senate floor in August 2012. “Let him prove that he has paid taxes because he hasn’t.”

When he was caught lying, he showed his true character. “Well, they can call it whatever they want,” Reid said. “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

Bernie said Kamala isn’t changing her ideals; she’s being pragmatic. In other words, she’s lying to win the election. Harris has the blessings of Bernie and the Democrats because that is the only way she can win with the party’s horrendous, anti-Democratic ideas.

Bernie also thinks the time is right for the ideology.

Here is Bernie with the tired lie about taxes. Like other socialists/communists, they steal other people’s money until there is none left. He would have us all on the breadlines, and Kamala will.


