Don’t Trust the News from the Asylum Media

The Internet readily provides original sources of stories, and it is wise to go to the originals before trusting the mainstream media. They lie and manipulate. The media is on board with the asylum in D.C. and dishes out non-stop propaganda.

When they aren’t dishing it out, they are interviewing liars and never correcting a thing they say. Take Georgia Senator Warnock for example.

Raphael Warnock, who ran over his ex-wife’s foot and wouldn’t pay child support, told NBC News that the killings in Apalachee are a fact of American Exceptionalism. These crimes happen all over the globe, but Warnock doesn’t need facts. The media constantly hides gun data and uses it to trash traditional America.

America exceptionalism is our belief in freedom, self-sufficiency, and independence.

The AP lied this week [and many other weeks] and falsely reported that J.D. Vance said school shootings are a fact of life. They don’t care if they lie. That lie gets heard, repeated, and ingrained in the minds of Americans. You can take it back as easily as feathers in the wind. It’s manipulation and election interference.

NEW: The Associated Press (@AP) has deleted a tweet which claimed GOP VP candidate @JDVance said school shootings are “a fact of life.” Vance actually said: “I don’t like that this is a fact of life, but if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our… pic.twitter.com/JfHuHDF3P0 — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) September 6, 2024

Kamala’s campaign, which does all her speaking for her, can’t stop lying.

Hoax Alert: @KamalaHQ issues statement boosting ‘Fact of Life Hoax’ regarding @JDVance. “Yesterday, Vice President Harris said ‘it doesn’t have to be this way’ in response to another senseless school shooting. Donald Trump and JD Vance think school shootings are a ‘fact of life’… pic.twitter.com/wCQUoEMUOC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 6, 2024

This is what J.D. Vance actually said:

“I don’t like that this is a fact of life … but if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. and we have got to bolster security at our schools. we’ve got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children they’re not able.”

It’s not at all what the AP and other legacy news outlets said.

AP deletes X post which took JD Vance quote about school shootings being ‘fact of life’ out of context https://t.co/zXK4ctxwi8 pic.twitter.com/zc0YGdAvw1 — New York Post (@nypost) September 6, 2024

How many times has the media, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris lied about what Donald Trump said about Charlottesville?

The “very fine people” Trump was referring to are the innocent peaceful protesters who didn’t want to see the statue removed.

Biden launched his presidential campaign on the Charlottesville lie.

The media rarely corrects that lie.

The media lies:

This is a must watch video for anyone who believes the media lies about Trump. They have repeatedly reported his words out of context by cutting out words that are in close proximity to each other – sometimes within seconds, to disfigure what he ACTUALLY said! In this clip, he… pic.twitter.com/jHLS4OpACa — Sequencer (@RealSeq16) September 6, 2024

Like I said, go to original sources as much as possible. Everyone has a slant they put to these statements and articles. The media used to just lie by omission, but now they out-and-out lie.