NYC to Give People Here Illegally $4000 in Federal Tax Dollars

New York City launched a pilot program to help migrants transition from city shelters. A city official told Fox News Digital that the city would take taxpayer money and give migrants $4,000 for permanent housing.

The NYC Department of Homeless Services (DHS) offered 150 families cash assistance through the Asylee Moveout Assistance (AMA) pilot. The pilot, launched in December last year, was launched in partnership with some city shelters that provide asylum seekers’ services.

“The city is using every tool at its disposal to implement innovative and cost-effective solutions to help recently-arrived asylum seekers residing in shelters take the next steps in their journey,” a Department of Social Services (DSS) spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

They claim there is no “city funding” for this program. It’s DHS money, which comes from the federal taxpayer.

Money that would go to care for homeless New Yorkers is going to people who are here illegally. These are people who have never contributed anything to this country.

It’s intended for “permanent” housing, which they won’t find for only $4000 in Manhattan or any of the boroughs. In other words, they’re just throwing money at it without a viable plan.

At the same time, they are cutting the NYPD budget as we bring in foreign criminals as if we didn’t have enough of our own. The foreigners are robbing, raping, and assaulting people in broad daylight.

Tax-payer supported migrants who moved to NYC have caused a surge in crimes. In the past year alone there was more than 1,200 arrests for crimes including endangering children, assaults, grand larcenies and robberies. pic.twitter.com/98f1UrK039 — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) February 4, 2024

Nothing will change because New Yorkers will keep voting for incompetent lunatics, making all this happen.

Oh, and by the way, Democrats are telling illegal foreigners to vote.

The same thing is going on in Chicago. They’re throwing American blacks on the street, some are veterans, and using the money for people here illegally. Vote GOP at least this one time. It’s our only chance.

Chicago Residents Outraged & Have Had Enough Of Illegal Venezuela Migrants “I don’t want them there. Take them someplace else or send them back to Venezuela. I don’t care where they go. This is wrong.” “73% of the people homeless is in this city are black people.” pic.twitter.com/dlanuevTcE — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 8, 2024