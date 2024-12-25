The citizens of Transnistria will be without fuel this winter so that the West can create more conflict. Zelenskyy will not allow gas to heat their homes after the transit agreement ends. Ukraine and NATO want Russians out of Transnistria.

The looming energy crisis has created a state of emergency that the West and the Moldavian government intend to exploit.

The EU, Ukraine, and NATO are creating problems in Georgia and Moldova to cause problems for Russia, sacrificing the people of Transnistria.

The triumvirate of EU, NATO (US), and Ukraine won’t be happy until we end up in World War III. They are lighting the match. What are they solving by hurting and killing the people of Transnistria?

They are making it more and more impossible for Donald Trump to solve this crisis.

MSN: Moldova enacted a state of emergency as the country gears up for an energy crisis at the start of 2025 following the end of Ukraine’s obligations to transport Russian gas through its territory.

Moldova, and especially the country’s breakaway region of Transnistria, will be hit the hardest following the end of the decades-long agreement.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that the country has enough gas, bought on the international market, to keep the right bank of the Dniester (Nistru) River warm throughout the winter ahead.

But, he added, some360,000 citizens on the left bank of the river, in the Russia-controlled region of Transnistria, “are still dependent on one source of import — Gazprom.”

The leader of the Russian-controlled Transnistria declared a state of economic emergency on Dec. 6. Heaters, as well as basic goods like rice, grains, matches, salt, and so on, have disappeared from shops, hoarded by the local population in anticipation of the crisis ahead.

