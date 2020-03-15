Bernie supporters — including Bernie Bros — plan to cancel Biden

Bernie bros vow to organize a massive exodus from the next election if Joe Biden is the nominee of the party, the New York Post reports. At the same time #CancelBiden trended for hours earlier today.

“We will never — NEVER boost or support Joe Biden or defend his abysmal record and terrible policy positions,” said Henry Williams, executive director of the Gravel Institute, a group founded “to carry on the life’s work of former U.S Senator Mike Gravel in fighting for global peace and democracy.”

“We will tell people, as we always have, to vote their conscience and to make decisions based on the interests of all the world’s oppressed people … I do expect a massive exodus from the Democratic Party,” he continued.

“Biden is just an old white guy who inspires nobody. I sincerely think he will lose the electoral and popular vote and I know I won’t be voting for him in New York,” an unidentified high-profile democratic socialist said, the Post reported.

Bernie supporters have been active on social media throughout the campaign and they won’t go quietly, but they will go.

SOME OF THE CANCEL BIDEN TWEETS

Joe Biden is not sorry. For anything. Ever. Because he always means well. #CancelBiden pic.twitter.com/mKn5Fs4hIm — Ԍεοϝϝ 🌹 (@SpittingBack) March 15, 2020

#CancelBiden

The open secret in Washington is that Joe isn’t all there anymore. The party folks all know it. The press does too. We’re in a pandemic and Joe’s an absolute mess. Enough already. pic.twitter.com/gCeIi20D2o — Pat the Berner🌹 (@PatTheBerner) March 15, 2020

CORY BOOKER PLEADED WITH THEM AND NOW HE’S BEING TORCHED

Booker pleaded for Biden but it only put him in the crosshairs.

Why are guys named Cory just the worst? 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/RZ7NcDKw6Q — Michael 🌹 (@MichaelCameronz) March 15, 2020

Cory thinks we respect his corporate friendly, charter school loving centrist Democrat opinion 😂😂😂

Cory Booker Pleads With Bernie Fans: Please Don’t ‘Cancel’ Joe Biden https://t.co/BZNlrar0ey via @Yahoo — file not found (@rastamick) March 15, 2020

Cory Booker and Joe Biden are cancelled!!! https://t.co/66UnbTNPmt — Stevie_Eevee (@Gr8GooglyMoogle) March 15, 2020

This mfer I swear lol https://t.co/bN7sDCAtDw — blockchain isnt real (@axlroseemoji) March 15, 2020

Booker are you f-ing kidding! He has obvious dementia. I don’t know how Rosario Dawson puts up with your two faced shit. Cory Booker Pleads With Bernie Fans: Please Don’t ‘Cancel’ Joe Biden https://t.co/8AEadYNCWJ via @yahooNewsUK — 🌹Gabriel 🕊 The Time is NOW 🌹 ⚖️🇺🇸 (@IdellGabriel) March 15, 2020

Cory as a registered Democrat I can cancel you too https://t.co/VCvSUiody4 — coronavirus disliker (@kevinkgartland) March 15, 2020