Bernie supporters — including Bernie Bros — plan to cancel Biden

Bernie bros vow to organize a massive exodus from the next election if Joe Biden is the nominee of the party, the New York Post reports. At the same time #CancelBiden trended for hours earlier today.

Socialist Bernie’s supporters, including the vile Bernie Bros, will not vote for Biden if he is the candidate, according to a New York Post report.

“We will never — NEVER boost or support Joe Biden or defend his abysmal record and terrible policy positions,” said Henry Williams, executive director of the Gravel Institute, a group founded “to carry on the life’s work of former U.S Senator Mike Gravel in fighting for global peace and democracy.”

“We will tell people, as we always have, to vote their conscience and to make decisions based on the interests of all the world’s oppressed people … I do expect a massive exodus from the Democratic Party,” he continued.

“Biden is just an old white guy who inspires nobody. I sincerely think he will lose the electoral and popular vote and I know I won’t be voting for him in New York,” an unidentified high-profile democratic socialist said, the Post reported.

Bernie supporters have been active on social media throughout the campaign and they won’t go quietly, but they will go.

SOME OF THE CANCEL BIDEN TWEETS

CORY BOOKER PLEADED WITH THEM AND NOW HE’S BEING TORCHED

Booker pleaded for Biden but it only put him in the crosshairs.

