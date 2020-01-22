Bernie takes the lead over Joe in a national poll for the first time

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has improved his standing in the national Democratic race for president, joining former Vice President Joe Biden in a two-person top tier above the rest of the field, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The poll marks the first time Biden has not held a solo lead in CNN’s national polling on the race.

“Overall, 27% of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents back Sanders, while 24% favor Biden. The margin between the two is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, meaning there is no clear leader in this poll. Both, however, are significantly ahead of the rest of the field, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 14% and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 11%. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg lands at 5% in the poll, while Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Andrew Yang each hold 4% support. Businessman Tom Steyer has 2%. No other candidate reaches 1% support.”

That could be bad news for Biden, but it is a CNN poll — not the best.

We have a couple of old white guys, one who had a heart attack and is a communist, and the other whose mind is going and is a socialist, competing for number one because the others are that bad.

JOE SAYS NO DEPORTATION OF DRUNK DRIVERS

Joe Biden and his family are surrounded by allegations of corruption and he can’t make sense on the campaign trail. There is no way he should be anywhere near a presidential campaign, much less the star of one.

Biden is also moving far-left on all issues. He will do whatever the far-left wants. He was always far-left but now he’s way off the charts on open borders — he will invite illegals in with free healthcare, and he is extreme on climate change, guns, you name it.

Joe Biden would order ICE to not deport illegals for drunk driving. All the people who lost loved ones — due to drunk drivers and drunk drivers who are here illegally — might disagree.

It is a serious crime to get behind a wheel inebriated or hopped up on drugs knowing you could hurt or kill someone else.

He wants to fire them — whatever the Hay that means.

“You only arrest for the purpose of a felony that is committed, and I don’t count drunk driving as a felony,” Biden said.

We don’t have enough drunk drivers of our own?

.@JoeBiden says he’d tell ICE not to deport illegals for DWIs: “You change the culture by saying you’re going to get fired. You’re fired if in fact you do that. You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that’s committed and I don’t count drunk driving as a felony.” pic.twitter.com/Q0KNL308dt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2020

JOE CAN’T PUT A SENTENCE TOGETHER

The President has it right when he says Joe can’t put a sentence together.

.@realDonaldTrump on @JoeBiden: “I don’t know if Joe is going to limp across the line, I watch him speak, he can’t put together a sentence” pic.twitter.com/YjJrHwiJtF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2020

He’s still stumbling. Democrats like Joe don’t know what to do about murderers so they want to take guns from lawful gun owners. But, ole Joe doesn’tknow what he’s talking about.

.@JoeBiden seemed to forget what kind of shotgun he owns today in Ames, Iowa: pic.twitter.com/GAmhxuBios — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2020