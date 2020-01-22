State AGs urge Senate to REJECT impeachment in a blistering letter

In a strongly-worded letter, 21 states attorneys general strongly urged the Senate to reject the impeachment of Donald J. Trump asserting that it “establishes a dangerous historical precedent.”

The Republican attorneys general submitted the letter to the Senate on Wednesday morning and urged the chamber to reject the impeachment articles.

“If not expressly repudiated by the Senate, the theories animating both Articles will set a precedent that is entirely contrary to the Framers’ design and ruinous to the most important governmental structure protections contained in our Constitution: the separation of powers,” they wrote.

“Even an unsuccessful effort to impeach the President undermines the integrity of the 2020 presidential election because it weaponizes a process that should only be initiated in exceedingly rare circumstances and should never be used for partisan purposes,” the letter continued.

“The precedent set by this impeachment, they warned, “will erode the separation of powers shared by the executive and legislative branches by subjugating future Presidents to the whims of the majority opposition party in the House of Representatives.”

Fox News obtained the letter, and we have screenshots from the article: