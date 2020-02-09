Bernie won’t answer a key question, says most Americans want socialism

During an interview on CNN’s Sunday’news’ show, Bernie Sanders told Jake Tapper that socialism is the agenda all Americans want.

He is selling free stuff and enslavement.

“Well, the truth is that our agenda is precisely the agenda that the overwhelming number of people want. Among young people, people under 29 years of age, we increased the voter turnout by some 33%. That’s a huge voter turnout.”

“We do that all over the country, I think you’re going to see incredible gains for down-ballot Democrats.”

“Look, at the end of the day, the American people want to raise the minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour. They want to make public colleges and universities tuition-free and they want to cancel student debt.”

“They understand health care is a human right, not a privilege. The function of health care is not to make $100 billion for the drug companies and the insurance companies.”

“The American people understand we have to deal with the existential threat to the United States. Our agenda is the agenda of the Americans. They want us to take on the corporate interests and the greed of the drug companies and insurance companies.”

HE WOULDN’T ANSWER THIS KEY QUESTION

During the interview, Sanders repeatedly refused to disavow a radical proposal he made in 1974. He kept insisting it was long ago. Why didn’t he just disavow?

“Our investigative KFILE team found that early in your political career, way back in 1974, you said that it should be illegal to earn more money than someone could spend in his or her lifetime,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said.

“You proposed a maximum wage cap on the highest earners,” he continued, only to then be cut off by the now-78-year-old senator.

“Look, Jake, in all due respect, that was seven years before I was elected [the mayor of Burlington, Vermont]. Did you go back to my third-grade essay, when I was in PS197 [Public School 197, a public elementary in Brooklyn]?” Sanders dismissively replied before trying to switch topics.

He just wouldn’t answer except to condemn those he feels make too much money.

