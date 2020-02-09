‘Intelligentsia’ rep mini Bloomberg trashes midwesterners

A 2016 video of arrogant New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg, speaking to an audience at Oxford University, has surfaced.

At the time, he was addressing the Brexit vote, and said, “We, the intelligentsia, the people who could make it into this room, we believe a lot of things in terms of equality and protecting individual rights that make no sense to the vast bulk of people.”

“They are not opposed to you having some rights, but there’s a fundamental disconnect between us believing the rights of the individual come first and the general belief around the world, I think it’s fair to say, that the rights of society comes first,” Bloomberg continued.

After making it clear he is the “intelligentsia,” he patronized all the people in the Midwest, whom he obviously regards as his inferiors.

HIS INFERIORS

“If you want to know if somebody is a good salesman, give him the job of going to the Midwest and picking a town and selling to that town the concept that some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter. If you can sell that, you can sell anything,” he said.

“They just look at you and they say, ‘What on Earth are you talking about?’ And you say, ‘Well this person identifies his or her gender as different than what’s on their birth certificate.’ And they say, ‘What do you mean? You’re either born this or you’re born that.'”

Referring to a transgender man as “some man” is also indicative of his incredible superiority complex. His idea of making it in this world is to achieve vast wealth as he has.

He is clearly a collectivist and claims individual liberty is of lesser value. It makes his positive view of Red China understandable. His insistence that President Xi is not a dictator and China cares about their people is absurd but he is a committed collectivist with a superiority complex.

This clip alone should be disqualifying.

Watch:

Here’s @MikeBloomberg in December 2016 at Oxford explaining how trans rights simply won’t fly in the midwest because only the “intelligentsia” can understand why “some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter.” pic.twitter.com/g6aa8aB1jq — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 6, 2020

There is nothing wrong or illogical about a person concerned that a biological male is in the women’s bathroom or locker room with a woman or girl. It’s not a deprivation of rights to want one’s own rights protected. That view is of concern to many people throughout the United States.

Listen to Bloomberg sympathize with a brutal leader of China:

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China’s leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019