Bernie’s people demand the addition of single-payer to the platform

Just three weeks before the Democratic National Convention, hundreds of Bernie Sanders delegates have pledged to vote against their party’s platform if it does not include support for “Medicare-for-all,” Fox News reported.

They want a single-payer system and claim it is urgent due to the pandemic.

Obviously, it is not urgent or even a good idea, but the hard left is going for all the extreme agenda items on their list. They have not gotten a few things they wanted, one of them is single-payer.

Democrats need Sanders’ communist contingent to win. They won’t push it at this time, but it is where they are headed in the near future.

Biden will do as he is told. His role is to act as a puppet for the hard left controlling the Democrat Party.

About 500 delegates from Nevada have signed the petition. However, Sanders, I-Vt., said he will vote for the platform nonetheless.

DESTROYING US MEDICAL HEALTH CARE

Single-payer will destroy the finest medical system in the world. If they don’t get it now, they will soon.

The petition falsely claims that a “majority of Americans” now believe “Medicare-for-all” is the best way to achieve affordable and accessible health care.

There is no way Americans who know what is going on want this. It is unaffordable. Biden allegedly opposes it and will fight against it. He knows it will hurt his chances of election.

The hard left is making this move as they plan to vote on Monday for the agenda.

Monday’s vote by the platform committee will be followed by a vote on the platform by the roughly 4,000 convention delegates. That will take place remotely August 3-15, just ahead of the convention.

THE PUBLIC OPTION IS THE SLOWER ROAD TO THE SAME PLACE

Biden has long insisted on building on the Affordable Care Act with a public option, which would be a government-run insurance plan available for anyone to sign up for.

Including the public option will lead to single-payer. Private insurance companies cannot compete with the bottomless taxpayer purse.

“Whether you’re covered through your employer, buying your insurance on your own, or going without coverage altogether, the Biden plan will give you the choice to purchase a public health insurance option like Medicare,” his campaign explains.

On top of that, Biden wants to lower the age to qualify for Medicare from 65 to 60 and expand ACA subsidies.

Biden currently has 2,632 delegates, while Sanders has 1,076. Petition signers have little chance of formally revising the Democratic platform but they do hope their protest will draw attention to the cause.

Biden has said on several occasions that he will provide free healthcare for anyone who comes into the country illegally, and with the open borders he promises, we will soon go broke.

“I think [Biden is] afraid of the people on his left,” Trump said during a phone interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“These are very radicalized people. I mean, he’s going so far, he’s given Bernie everything,” Trump said, referencing the Democrats’ unity convention platform. “Bernie can’t even believe it. Bernie is going around saying, ‘I can’t believe what we got.'”

As of late Trump has pushed the idea that Biden supports the “defund the police” movement, among other radical platforms. Biden’s campaign has denied he supports defunding the police, though Biden himself did say some funds should be diverted from police forces.