Bernstein: Trump’s a “war criminal” representing “delusional madness”

















Veteran reporter Carl Bernstein accused former President Donald Trump of being a “war criminal.”

Bernstein joined CNN’s Brian Stelter for Sunday’s broadcast of “Reliable Sources.” He claimed Trump represented “a kind of delusional madness … on a scale and a scope that we ever never experienced in an American president in our history.”

Stelter wanted Bernstein to explain what he meant when he said Trump was a “war criminal.”

Bernstein said Trump’s actions reached the level of “crimes against humanity,”

“The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has now compared Trump — not the press, not reporters comparing Trump to Hitler. But rather the head of the American military comparing him and his movement to brownshirts, to the Reichstag fire,” Bernstein continued. “This is a huge wake-up call to this country when General Milley, the head of the American military, has said this, and it fits as a piece with something so extraordinary in our history. It’s not political, Trump is not just political, he transcends the political, and we need to start looking at his crimes in that context.”

Meanwhile, Bernstein was always hard left, and a broken record.

Bernstein is blaming Trump for people dying during the pandemic although we wouldn’t have the vaccine without Donald Trump and it’s Fauci who probably helped the development of this virus. Bernstein quoted WOKE Milley, who has lost credibility with normal people.

Bernstein doesn’t care about the war crimes of Joe Biden who has opened our borders to criminals and terrorists.

Watch:

Carl Bernstein: "[Trump] is our own American war criminal of a kind we’ve never experienced before." Brian Stelter: "You just said war criminal. What do you mean, war criminal?" Bernstein: "I did." pic.twitter.com/ZK7OiLgfrG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 25, 2021

