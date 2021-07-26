Philadelphia has highest murder rate of large cities

















Under the prosecutorial leadership of Soros-funded DA, Larry Krasner, Philadelphia now has the highest murder rate in the country among large cities. It has gone from dangerous to Hellhole.

Philadelphia has achieved the highest murder rate in the country, on a per capita basis, as compared to the 10 largest cities in the United States.

As of Thursday, 314 people had been murdered in the City of Brotherly Love so far this year, KYW reported.

Homicides are up 35 percent from the same time period in 2020.

Great work, George Soros.

Murders so far in 2021 are higher than the full-year totals of six of the past 12 years.

In June, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney blamed the city’s murder rate on how easy it was for people to get guns and the fact it had also been a banner year for legal gun sales, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Kenney called on the federal government to solve the problem by enacting stronger gun safety measures.

They love to blame guns for their lax law enforcement or the police.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has repeatedly blamed violence-plagued communities on current policing practices that he claimed caused a “traumatization of neighborhoods” and drove a wedge between law enforcement and the community they serve.

Except crime has gotten much worse thanks to Krasner’s anti-police, pro-criminal policies.

“It’s no secret that we’re experiencing one of the worst periods of violent crime in our city’s history,” Commissioner Outlaw said.

She said that the mayor wasn’t wrong in his assertions regarding guns and pointed out that part of the problem was criminals using guns that were not commercially manufactured, WTXF reported.

The police commissioner also said that most of the gun arrests made by her officers were repeat offenders who already have open gun cases against them but are out wreaking more havoc in the community while they were waiting for their cases to move forward.

“We need these arrests to stick. We need for there to be serious consequences because these folks have shown that there is no regard whatsoever,” Commissioner Outlaw said.

Krasner won’t do that.

