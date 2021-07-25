AZ Republican State Senator booed off the stage at rally with Trump

















Arizona State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita recently voted with Democrats and one other Republican to kill State Senator Kelly Townsend’s voter integrity bill, SB1241. The bill had 34 safety precautions in it.

Her actions have made her unpopular with a lot of Republicans.

As Senate Government Committee Chairwoman, Michelle Ugenti-Rita led the opposition against the bill, claiming it was “ominous and “half-baked”.

According to freelance reporter Cassandra Fairbanks, after she was shouted down, Ugenti tried to have a Gateway Pundit reporter arrested.

The reporter, Conrad Jordan attempted as a member of the press to get answers from Ugenti after she was booed off the stage. She refused and Jordan was accused of harassment and escorted off the property last night, according to Drew Hernandez.



Watch:

PHOENIX AZ: @MichelleUgenti booed off stage the moment she walked out at The Turning Point Action Election integrity event with President Donald J Trump Brutal pic.twitter.com/KJKJO9CKv7 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 24, 2021

Related















