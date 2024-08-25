Best Clip You’ll See of Michelle Obama Playing the Victim

When they weren’t trashing Donald Trump at the DNC Convention, most speakers were pulling the race card, victim card, or both. Michelle was among the worst. She race-baited and assumed the role of a victim. Michelle claimed people do “everything they can to distort their truth.” The former First Lady claimed Donald Trump is doing “everything in his power to make people fear us.” Allegedly, according to her, it’s because his “limited view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be black.”

That drew much applause from the DNC delegates in the audience, but it’s untrue. Trump doesn’t have any bias in him. He hung around with Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Don King, and other black people. Trump donated to their causes generously. They suddenly didn’t like him when he became Republican.

Democrats have been in power for 12 of the past 16 years. The problems we have are their fault, but they create the illusion it’s all Trump’s fault.

It’s the same with their wealth. They grew up in middle-class homes, not in impoverished black areas. Yet, they want black Americans to think they have the same experience. Since then, they’ve become extremely wealthy thanks to Obama’s public servantry.

This is one of the best videos out there to show their hypocrisy: