Schumer Will Destroy the Filibuster If They Win

In a session with reporters at the Democratic National Convention, Schumer (D-NY) indicated that if Democrats win the White House, Senate, and House in November, he would seek to end the filibuster to pass voting ‘rights’ and abortion legislation.

This would eliminate the minority’s voice, and Democrats could pass anything. It’s unusual for a Democrat to admit their plans ahead of time, but he did. Perhaps he is very confidant of winning the trifecta.

The end run around the Senate’s long-standing requirement for 60 votes to pass nonfiscal legislation might begin with voting rights and abortion, but it surely wouldn’t end there.

You can’t end the filibuster a little. Once they end it, they will only allow small issues to be handled with the filibuster. Then the radicals would scream, and the filibuster would be gone.

They want all the power all the time.

He will work very hard to get rid of the filibuster if they can. For that reason, he is working very hard to keep Jon Tester in power.

Why is Chuck Schumer pouring MILLIONS in DARK MONEY into Montana to help @JonTester? Because Schumer needs Tester to end the filibuster to jam through their radical agenda that can’t win support from the American people. Our mission: RETIRE TESTER. FIRE SCHUMER. SAVE AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/X5NgfQxaz5 — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) August 20, 2024