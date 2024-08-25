Massive Hezbollah Attack: Israel Strikes Pre-Emptively

Israel thwarted a massive Hezbollah attack that was directed at their Mossad headquarters, eleven IDF bases, and many other targets.

In a pre-emptive strike, 100 Israeli fighter jets simultaneously hit thousands of rocket launchers last night in Lebanon, which were mostly aimed at southern Israel.

Hezbollah still managed to fire hundreds of rockets and nearly two dozen drones. The Iron Dome thwarted most of them.

Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are all rich thanks to the US administration. Biden-Harris pulled back most sanctions and let them collect billions of dollars. Iran uses the money to attack Israel.

The Times of Israel:

While central Israel, including Tel Aviv, was in the terror group’s crosshairs, the majority of the Hezbollah rocket launchers struck by the Israeli Air Force were aimed at the north, according to the IDF.

The strikes did not prevent the Iran-backed terror organization from beginning what it said was its response to the killing of its military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut last month, with Hezbollah claiming it fired over 320 rockets and drones at northern Israel.

According to the IDF, some 210 rockets and some 20 drones were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel in Hezbollah’s attack. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others were impacted, causing damage and injuries. Many rockets also struck open areas.

The Jerusalem Post reported that measures were taken to reduce casualties.

There is now talk of Israel going to war with Hezbollah. Biden-Harris are enriching people who will get us into World War III.

Footage from the Western Galilee shows the Iron Dome engaging a Hezbollah rocket attack from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/AKgd9horSm — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 25, 2024