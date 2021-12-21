Best Response Yet to the Climate Hysteria Over the BBB Bill

















Democrats are sounding hysterical over Joe Manchin’s continued refusal to back the BBB socialist bill. Their hysteria is mostly manufactured since the real goal is to turn us to communism with a short stop at socialism. The usual players were the loudest.

The Squad described killing BBB as “devastating for the planet.”

Far-Left Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) raised the alarms over the climate aspect of Build Back Better’s sudden death, calling it a “climate disaster.”

“Losing Build Back Better would be a climate disaster. We must power everything with renewable energy. I won’t stop fighting for this vision,” Merkley said.

That we still don’t have 50 votes tells you how far we’ve fallen. Losing Build Back Better would be a climate disaster. We must power everything with renewable energy. I won’t stop fighting for this vision. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 19, 2021

The Biden administration billed its “Built Back Better” climate provisions as the “largest effort to combat climate change in American history.”

The bill destroys fossil fuels with nothing much to replace them:

Significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions — 50%-52% lower than 2005 levels — by 2030. That means it has to start IMMEDIATELY!

Offer “substantial consumer rebates” for families who transition to renewable energy [Because we have endless powers of redistribution and printing of money?]

Ensure that “clean energy technology … will be built in the United States” [ban everything else like they are doing in NY. All new buildings must meet net zero consumption.]

Invest in “coastal restoration, forest management, and soil conservation.” It bans ALL offshore drilling.

The plan also supports environmental justice, aimed at anti-whiteness.

ONE OF THE BEST RESPONSES YET

As radio host Hugh Hewitt said, “if climate change presented such a grave threat to humanity and the giant space rock called “Earth” that scientists estimate has been floating in perfect gravitational distance from the sun for billions of years, then Democrats would have advocated for legislation that only addressed climate change — not a bill promoting a partisan social agenda.”

“If this was true Senate Ds would have stripped everything out of #BBB except climate-related measures and added in a huge subsidy for nuclear power plants and research,” Hewitt pointed out.

“Voters are not stupid Senator,” he added. “They don’t agree w/ you, and the actions of the @SenateDems belie your urgency.”

If this was true Senate Ds would have stripped everything out of #BBB except climate-related measures and added in a huge subsidy for nuclear power plants and research. Voters are not stupid Senator. They don’t agree w/ you, and the actions of the @SenateDems belie your urgency. https://t.co/icmk1ggtjH — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) December 19, 2021

