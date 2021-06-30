BET founder again calls for $14 trillion in reparations



















Robert Johnson wants $14 trillion for white atonement and to bring about equality. He thinks that this is the right time while we are in extreme debt and inflation is soaring. It is a very radical and extreme position.

We don’t have $14 trillion, and no one today enslaved anyone. As for racism, it is terrible and it was led by the Jim Crow Democrats.

He wants wealth transfer to make up for enslaved people who worked for nothing. If he feels that way, he should collect only from Democrats descended from plantation owners and Democrats who passed laws like the Jim Crow laws.

ERASING DEMOCRAT HISTORY

A bill to remove all the confederate statues in the Halls of Congress is supported by Democrats because they want to erase that part of their history. Every confederate was a Democrat.

GOP Leader McCarthy during debate on a bill to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol: “All of the statues being removed by this bill are statues of Democrats… Maybe it’s time the Democrats change the name of their party.” pic.twitter.com/0RA6ubLuYT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021

Johnson says, “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism and for that reason, Black folks have been denied $13-15 trillion of wealth and therefore we as a country now must atone by paying Black people of all stripes —the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle—out of our pocket.”

My family had land stolen from them by the British. A Lord lives on it. Should I be able to get it back? My family fought in the Civil War, one never returned from Andersonville. My husband’s family are immigrants. We have to pay?

We do owe black people more but they can now be anything they want and do anything they want. They can even become President of the United States. They can take over football, oh, wait, they have.

ROBERT JOHNSON STILL WANTS THAT $14 TRILLION

On June 1, 2020, Robert Johnson, founder of BET and America’s first black billionaire, told CNBC he wants $14 trillion in reparations from the U.S. government.

Johnson told VICE News on Tuesday that reparations would close the wage gap.

What would close the wage gap is improvement in the urban areas in parenting and gang control.

Johnson wants his proposal in front of legislators and backing a $30 billion tax incentive program, the Better Opportunity and Outcomes for Socially Disadvantaged Talent (BOOST) Act.

Reparations include the (anti-white, anti-American) critical race theory, housing grant programs, black farmer relief, and corporate. He describes them as “placebo paternalism.” J

“That’s what’s happening to the reparations—it’s been cut up into small pieces of things that look and feel like, ‘We want to end systemic racism, we want to end police brutality and shootings and to provide financing to Black small business owners,’” Johnson told VICE News.

They should work on gang brutality.

“And then people can say, ‘Well, we really don’t need reparations because when you put all of these things together, it’s reparations. It’s just not one big bill or asking this country to stand up and apologize, and you’re not asking people to pay out of their paychecks.”

“Reparations had two components: The first was atonement, and the other was monetary,” he adds. “With no doubt whatsoever, it was supposed to come from the government representing the people of the country. It was reimbursement, or recompense if you will, for the harm.”

YOU CAN’T ATONE FOR THINGS OTHERS DID

We fought a Civil War to end slavery and we are the first country to enshrine the end of slavery in our Constitution.

Johnson is confused. He wants reparations for something people today didn’t do or if there are any involved in Jim Crow, they’re old.

We have slavery today in the form of sex trafficking and our borders are open letting more of it in. Why don’t we work on that?

Watch:

