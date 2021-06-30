NSA denies Tucker’s claim that they’re spying on his show

By
M. Dowling
-
0

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson said on his show that he has confirmed the NSA is spying on his show to take it off the air.

The NSA issued a statement denying they are spying on Tucker Carlson or trying to take his show off the air. They say they don’t surveil an American citizen without a court order.

“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the NSA wrote in a statement shared on its Twitter page.

“NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting,” the agency added.

They’re not telling the truth. We all remember Clapper collecting data on Americans and lying about it. Edward Snowden proved they were spying on Americans.

In a discussion with Tucker, Harmeet Dhillon explains how they manipulate situations to spy on Americans.

When Jen Psaki was confronted, she was very flustered:

Tucker addressed Psaki and the NSA in this clip:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply