NSA denies Tucker’s claim that they’re spying on his show



















On Monday night, Tucker Carlson said on his show that he has confirmed the NSA is spying on his show to take it off the air.

The NSA issued a statement denying they are spying on Tucker Carlson or trying to take his show off the air. They say they don’t surveil an American citizen without a court order.

“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the NSA wrote in a statement shared on its Twitter page.

“NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting,” the agency added.

They’re not telling the truth. We all remember Clapper collecting data on Americans and lying about it. Edward Snowden proved they were spying on Americans.

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

In a discussion with Tucker, Harmeet Dhillon explains how they manipulate situations to spy on Americans.

Harmeet Dhillon talks to Tucker Carlson about the NSA spying on him. Worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/awrJpL37hi — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 30, 2021

When Jen Psaki was confronted, she was very flustered:

.@PressSec is asked if the administration is aware of Tucker Carlson's claim that the NSA is spying on him: The NSA "is an entity that focuses on foreign threats… That is their purview. But beyond that, I would point you to the intelligence community." pic.twitter.com/HUphPQkabC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021

Tucker addressed Psaki and the NSA in this clip:

Tucker addresses Psaki's refusal to deny his claim the NSA is spying on him in order to "intimidate" his show and discusses his "very heated" phone call earlier today with top NSA officials in which they refused to say whether or not they read his personal communications: pic.twitter.com/BMiFzbg92t — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2021

Related

















