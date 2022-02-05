Betrayal at the Border

Catholic Charities is betraying the country but they have a good excuse? They say they have to help the migrants (illegal aliens) or they will end up on the streets. They get reimbursed with taxpayer dollars.

Sister Norma Pimentel believes illegal aliens should be allowed to stay and work. What about Americans who want the jobs?

She also made note of the fact that sponsors aren’t vetted.

EXCLUSIVE: The head of the largest NGO along the border, Catholic Charities of RGV explains they are getting reimbursed with taxpayer dollars & they do buy some plane tickets for migrants. She says they help migrants continue their journey otherwise they are left on the streets. pic.twitter.com/ftQ9QLRB3N — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 4, 2022

