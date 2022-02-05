Eric Adams Used a Racial Slur in 2019

New York’s current mayor Eric Adams spoke to a crowd at the Harlem Business Alliance in 2019 about his rise through the ranks of the New York Police Department.

He emphasized the point that he surpassed the white crackers in the department on his rise through the ranks.

“Every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers’ a–, man,” Adams said in the video reviewed by Fox News Digital. “I was unbelievable in the police department.”

“I became a sergeant, a lieutenant, and a captain, you know the story,” Adams also said. “Some people oversell it trying to reinvent me, but the reality is: what I was then is who I am now.”

Adams was asked about his use of the slur at a Friday press conference, and he apologized.

“Should not have been used. Someone asked me a question using that comment and, playing on that word, I responded in that comment,” Adams said. “But clearly it is a comment that should not be used, and I apologize not only to those who heard it, but to New Yorkers because they should expect more from me and that was inappropriate.”

New York Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said in a Friday statement, “whenever a controversial video of a police officer surfaces online, we ask for fairness instead of a rush to outrage.”

That’s true. Give him a chance, but, let’s face it, he’s off to an inauspicious start. Funny how he didn’t campaign on the cracker message. Watch:

