Betrayer Mark Esper is FIRED!

President Trump fired the disloyal Defense Secretary Mark Esper and put Christopher Miller in his position.

Pentagon Chief Esper was rumored to have prepared a letter of resignation, according to three current defense officials, NBC News reported. President Trump beat him to it, if the rumor is true.

Esper publicly criticized and countered Donald Trump’s actions to attempt to stop the riots in DC. he condemned the President’s threats of using military — namely the National Guard.

In opposition to President Trump’s wishes, Esper is helping members of Congress draft legislation that will strip names of Confederate leaders from military bases.

While Esper considered issuing a directive that would order the secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to change the names in their respective services — an order that could be overturned by Trump, who has strongly opposed renaming bases — he now plans to work with Congress to put language in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, so the name changes will be written into law.

He betrayed his boss.

…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020