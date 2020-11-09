Romney says Trump is the ‘900 pound gorilla,’ Hillary thinks Dems have a mandate

Mitt Romney keeps telling Donald Trump to concede before all the votes are counted and the alleged fraud is investigated. It’s not appropriate. However, he did say one thing we agree with and that is the President will have an enormous impact on the party. He does believe Donald Trump is currently “the most powerful voice” in the party.

“He will have an enormous impact on our party going forward. I believe the great majority of people who voted for Donald Trump want to make sure that his principles and his policies are pursued,” Sen. Mitt Romney told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“He’s not disappearing by any means. He’s the 900-pound gorilla when it comes to the Republican Party,” continued Romney.

Watch:

WATCH: Sen. @MittRomney says Pres. Trump is still “the most powerful voice” in the GOP. #MTP Romney: “He is not disappearing by any means. He is the 900-pound gorilla when it comes to the Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/K7eo2B1KkC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 8, 2020

Hillary Clinton Drew the Lines

“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president,” said former first lady Hillary Clinton in a tweet, soon after the media called the election for Joe Biden.

She made the comment when nothing was decided.

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America,” continued Clinton.

Hillary Clinton thanked everyone “who helped make this happen.”

The problem with this is the election was very close, and 71 million people, a record number, came out for Donald Trump. They repudiated the Democrat socialism Biden is pushing. They want to make America great again.

It is not a clear referendum at all.

As for it being history making, it is in that Joe is likely senile and Kamala is a commie.

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020