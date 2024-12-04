Betraying Pete Hegseth: Lindsey Graham Is Leading the Charge – Update

M DOWLING
Correction: We accidentally said Gov. D Santis a good candidate, but we don’t think that. We like him, but he’s not a Trump supporter.

Donald Trump is considering Gov. Ron DeSantis for Secretary of Defense. I have more faith in Pete Hegseth than the governor. Hopefully, Hegseth can weather the attacks. Ron DeSantis is not a good candidate for Trump. Did he even endorse Donald Trump? However, he is opposed to wokeism in the military. Although, I haven’t heard him speak with the vigor, courage, concern, and detail that Hegseth has.

These are the people who say they won’t vote for Pete Hegseth and are fighting the agenda: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Curtis (former Dem and still a Dem), Lindsey Graham (the leader of the pack), Mitch McConnell (he’s against the agenda), and John Thune (he’s McConnell’s water boy).

Too many globalists, fake Republicans, and warmongers still surround Donald Trump, and they never change. They hope to change Donald Trump.

They smile and cozy up, but they do it to set him up.

The media and people like Lindsey Graham are weaponized against the agenda. The media is weaponized against it. If they can destroy the nominees, they destroy the agenda. Trump has a mandate from the people, so they are going after his army.

Trump can be led down the wrong path, which is not his mandate.

One of the worst warmongers is Lindsey Graham, who is buzzing around Donald Trump and the Cabinet picks he thinks he can control. We lost Matt Gaetz and ended up with the worst Republicans, like Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, and John Cornyn, pushing for Pam Bondi. She furiously pursued the white Hispanic George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin self-defense case. Now, we hear Lindsey is working to reject Pete Hegseth. It sounds like DJT will give him up.

The gossip about Pete Hegseth is refuted by many Fox colleagues supporting him.

It’s fake news:

They will come for Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert Kennedy if they finish off Hegseth.

Nick Sortor says his sources tell him Lindsey Graham is pushing to kill Pete Hegseth’s nomination. That wouldn’t be surprising. He, along with the late John McCain, did what they could to start the war in Ukraine. Graham wants to keep it going, and if I am correct, he has never complained about the woke military in any way.

Hegseth leans non-interventionalist, and people like Graham want wars everywhere until they destroy us. He is behind our proxy war in Syria.

Graham is working his way into the presidential team like a slow-moving poison.

Lindsey Graham is exploiting gossip to demonize Pete Hegseth. He said, “Some of these articles are very disturbing. He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of the stuff is going to be difficult. You know, time will tell. I like Pete. I’ve known him for a very, very long time.”

Lindsey would betray his mother if it meant putting young people on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Lindsey Graham is a fraud. In one post, Mannarino said, “This is insane. Lindsey Graham could stomach voting for Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown-Jackson, but can’t stomach Pete Hegseth? If memory serves me correctly he also was able to stomach a vote for Merrick Garland.”

Graham has also approved one far-far-left judge after another.

Some conservatives have significant concerns about Pam Bondi, which will hopefully not come to fruition. However, many more do not want to hear about her amazing meeting with Lindsey.

This confused man is preaching Marxist-based transgender ideology. People like him are in the military as activists.

Watch the warmonger here, in action. He should go on the frontlines of any war he pushes.


