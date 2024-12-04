Betraying Pete Hegseth: Lindsey Graham Is Leading the Charge – Update

Correction: We accidentally said Gov. D Santis a good candidate, but we don’t think that. We like him, but he’s not a Trump supporter.

Donald Trump is considering Gov. Ron DeSantis for Secretary of Defense. I have more faith in Pete Hegseth than the governor. Hopefully, Hegseth can weather the attacks. Ron DeSantis is not a good candidate for Trump. Did he even endorse Donald Trump? However, he is opposed to wokeism in the military. Although, I haven’t heard him speak with the vigor, courage, concern, and detail that Hegseth has.

These are the people who say they won’t vote for Pete Hegseth and are fighting the agenda: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Curtis (former Dem and still a Dem), Lindsey Graham (the leader of the pack), Mitch McConnell (he’s against the agenda), and John Thune (he’s McConnell’s water boy).

Too many globalists, fake Republicans, and warmongers still surround Donald Trump, and they never change. They hope to change Donald Trump.

They smile and cozy up, but they do it to set him up.

The media and people like Lindsey Graham are weaponized against the agenda. The media is weaponized against it. If they can destroy the nominees, they destroy the agenda. Trump has a mandate from the people, so they are going after his army.

Trump can be led down the wrong path, which is not his mandate.

One of the worst warmongers is Lindsey Graham, who is buzzing around Donald Trump and the Cabinet picks he thinks he can control. We lost Matt Gaetz and ended up with the worst Republicans, like Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, and John Cornyn, pushing for Pam Bondi. She furiously pursued the white Hispanic George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin self-defense case. Now, we hear Lindsey is working to reject Pete Hegseth. It sounds like DJT will give him up.

The gossip about Pete Hegseth is refuted by many Fox colleagues supporting him.

Current and former co-workers of Pete Hegseth are defending him saying the newest hoax the Democrats are spreading about him is complete bullshit pic.twitter.com/kbdKhGsSX4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2024

It’s fake news:

NEW: NBC claims that Pete Hegseth had a drinking problem during his time at FOX, citing anonymous employees. FOX employees who worked with Hegseth for years immediately call the story false. The legacy media’s frequent use of anonymous sources to smear Trump and his allies is… pic.twitter.com/68YWtPfgTx — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 4, 2024

They will come for Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert Kennedy if they finish off Hegseth.

Nick Sortor says his sources tell him Lindsey Graham is pushing to kill Pete Hegseth’s nomination. That wouldn’t be surprising. He, along with the late John McCain, did what they could to start the war in Ukraine. Graham wants to keep it going, and if I am correct, he has never complained about the woke military in any way.

Hegseth leans non-interventionalist, and people like Graham want wars everywhere until they destroy us. He is behind our proxy war in Syria.

Graham is working his way into the presidential team like a slow-moving poison.

Great visiting last night with President @realDonaldTrump and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s wife Sara and son Yair. I look forward to working with President Trump to achieve long-lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. May God Bless Israel and may God Bless the United… pic.twitter.com/KCphYzKXcL — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 3, 2024

Lindsey Graham is exploiting gossip to demonize Pete Hegseth. He said, “Some of these articles are very disturbing. He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of the stuff is going to be difficult. You know, time will tell. I like Pete. I’ve known him for a very, very long time.”

Lindsey would betray his mother if it meant putting young people on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Lindsey Graham has voted to nominate some of the worst liberal choices, yet sits there as unfairly judges Pete Hegseth for mere allegations. The fact is he doesn’t want Pentagon audits and reform because he has profited from the military industrial complex.pic.twitter.com/rhSH5SGmS7 — Scott Adams (@scottadamsshow) December 4, 2024

Lindsey Graham is a fraud. In one post, Mannarino said, “This is insane. Lindsey Graham could stomach voting for Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown-Jackson, but can’t stomach Pete Hegseth? If memory serves me correctly he also was able to stomach a vote for Merrick Garland.”

Graham has also approved one far-far-left judge after another.

Lindsey Graham had no problem teaming up with Pete Hegseth to support veterans years ago. He was more than happy to do an event together and ride Pete’s coattails. But now Lindsey is leading the effort to block Pete’s nomination to lead the Department of Defense. Lindsey is a… pic.twitter.com/9RaX1GRpPv — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 4, 2024

Some conservatives have significant concerns about Pam Bondi, which will hopefully not come to fruition. However, many more do not want to hear about her amazing meeting with Lindsey.

I just wrapped up an amazing meeting with Senator Graham. pic.twitter.com/2X0j6Z9HFO — Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) December 2, 2024

This confused man is preaching Marxist-based transgender ideology. People like him are in the military as activists.

The Pentagon had trans identifying Lt. Col. Bree Fram give a speech filled with woke demands to have conversations about race/gender, put out symbols of pride and to put pronouns in emails. The Pentagon claims to be confused about why we have a recruiting crisis. Real men will… pic.twitter.com/n0E6Sng5y2 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 1, 2024

Watch the warmonger here, in action. He should go on the frontlines of any war he pushes.

Lindsey Graham today: “If you want a war with us bring it on. We will blow you off the map. I’m not worried about losing a war with Iran, they should be worried about losing a war with us.” I think I speak for most Veterans when I say this: Either join the frontlines or STFU. pic.twitter.com/iYz3YYWAwM — Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) February 2, 2024

