Trump Mulls Replacing Pete Hegseth with Gov. DeSantis

Embattled nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters he was planning to meet with senators, even those potentially skeptical of his nomination.

“We’re going to meet with every senator that wants to meet with us across the board,” Hegseth said as he went from office to office on Tuesday. “And we welcome their advice as we go through the advice and counsel process.”

Another hit came from Fox News. Fox News colleagues said, “We needed to babysit him. We worried about his drinking.” That’s on top of stories about his behavior in his twenties when he allegedly drank too much and had sexual dalliances. He’s still being badgered over an obviously fraudulent rape charge in 2017.

A fellow soldier said he’s an “insider threat” over a tattoo.

President-elect Donald Trump is allegedly considering replacing Pete Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run the Pentagon. Donald Trump and Republican senators are concerned about the former Fox News host’s personal life.

Gov. DeSantis shares Trump’s and Hegseth’s views on the woke military.

Hegseth’s Chances Are Faltering

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump allies increasingly think Hegseth may not survive further scrutiny, according to people close to the president-elect’s team, which considers the next 48 hours to be crucial to his fate.

DeSantis was on an earlier list of potential defense secretary candidates that transition officials presented to the president. Trump ultimately went with Hegseth. However, as Hegseth’s nomination has faltered, the people said that the list has been revived, and DeSantis is again among the choices Trump is considering.

If Hegseth’s nomination falls apart, the people say that Trump could decide not to choose DeSantis and instead select another replacement.

According to people familiar with the matter, Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official and ally of Vice President-elect JD Vance, is another potential defense secretary candidate who has been discussed by Trump allies.

