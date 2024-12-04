We See You, Mayor Adams, Deportations for a Pardon

New York Mayor Eric Adams is very transparent. Now that Donald Trump reached out to him at the Al Smith dinner, and the people voted against illegal migrants and will be in sore need of a pardon, he will cooperate in removing criminal migrants.

Adams faces some serious federal charges.

Cancel Me Adams

“You know what’s interesting? And I was talking to the team the other day,” Adams said at his conference. “I want you to all go back and Google Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Google what they said about those who commit crimes in our city and what they said in our country.

“They said those who commit crimes need to get out right away. That was their position. So this is not a new position, you know, because in the state of, in the era of cancel culture, no one is afraid to be honest about the truth. Well, cancel me because I’m going to protect the people of this city.

“And if you come into this country, in this city, and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the Mayor you want to be In the city under you.”

He hasn’t protected the people of the city since he and DA Bragg came into office.

The Dangerous City

Daniel Penny’s jury is currently deciding his fate. Perhaps the decision will come today or tomorrow. I have a bad feeling about it because I know how bad our justice system is in New York. We have vicious prosecutors and partisan judges lash out at the wrong people, like Good Samaritan Daniel Penny.

Vicious criminals, criminals in gangs, and foreign criminals are immediately released from prison for most crimes. Their felonies are bumped down to misdemeanors, and they get shortened sentences, if any.

This will continue as long as Gov. Hochul, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and his staff are in office. Hochul could have removed Soros-DA Bragg at any time, but she won’t. On occasion, Mayor Adams would say he wanted to get the illegal foreigners out and get rid of the sanctuary city status but never followed through.

The city is dangerous now.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email