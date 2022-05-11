Bette Midler Says Planned Parenthood Doesn’t Kill Children, NRA Does



Bette Midler — the obnoxious leftist who sings, acts, and tweets – posted a tweet of a sicko meme over the weekend claiming Planned Parenthood “isn’t killing children”. According to her meme, the National Rifle Association is killing children. Does she actually believe this? She likely does.

“Planned Parenthood isn’t killing children. You’re thinking of the NRA,” the meme says.

Imagine being so stupid as to actually believe this. Apparently, there were at least 100K who agreed; a testimonial to where we are as a country. Planned Parenthood has only one real role – to kill the unborn. — Garden Variety MAGA Extremist (@MarkInSavannah1) May 10, 2022

The Daily Wire pointed out that while the NRA supports legal and responsible gun ownership and provides firearms training, it doesn’t sell guns or ammunition.

On the other hand, according to Planned Parenthood’s most recently available stats, the organization performed 354,871 abortions in its 2019-2020 fiscal year.

I imagine that Midler doesn’t think – tapping into her available brain cells – that they’re babies or children. To her, they are probably just lumps of cells.

