Biden Regime Gave a Visa to an Iranian Radical

Congress is investigating the Biden regime for granting a U.S. visa to an Iranian national tied to Iran’s terrorist Revolutionary Guards and its former leader, Qassem Soleimani.

The Bidenistas love their terrorists.

Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, is asking the Biden administration to explain why it granted a visa to Iranian actor Parviz Parastui, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Parastui was permitted to attend a film screening event in Los Angeles late last month that was organized by the far-left anti-Israel group Code Pink.

While attending the event, Parastui was caught on camera assaulting an Iranian dissident who challenged him on the regime’s human rights abuses.

Does it matter. Anonymous Iranians have been coming illegally across our border.

Parastui’s visit comes amid active threats by Iran and the IRGC to assassinate U.S. officials, including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. It also comes as the Biden administration mulls lifting the IRGC’s terror designation as part of a package of concessions to Iran meant to entice it into signing a new version of the 2015 nuclear accord.

HE IS TIED TO TERRORISTS

“Parastui has been directly involved in IRGC-funded propaganda projects, promoting a hardliner ideology that seeks to shape Iran’s culture to the agenda of the Iranian regime,” Banks wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “He played roles in numerous pro-regime and pro-IRGC films. Parastui also never shies away from expressing his affinity with the IRGC in public.”

“Your departments have allowed notorious, high-profile affiliates of the IRGC into our country even before the [IRGC] is delisted,” Banks wrote. “I can only imagine how members of the IRGC could rush to the United States legally to exploit our market and financial system and carry out terrorist activities against the United States, if the IRGC is indeed delisted.”

The lawmaker asked the State Department and DHS to respond no later than May 20 and explain the process that led to Parastui and his entourage obtaining visas. This includes the name or names of those involved in approving the visas.

VETTING?

“What vetting procedure do you have in place to ensure that supporters or defenders of Iranian terrorism will not be admitted into the United States?” Banks asked.

Banks also wants to know if the State Department reviews social media posts from visa applicants “to evaluate their potential ties to the IRGC and other Iranian terrorist groups.”

“Is IRGC affiliation a criterion in evaluating whether an alien can be granted U.S. permanent resident status?” Banks asked in the letter. “What steps are you taking to ensure that Iranian agents—particularly those seeking to assassinate US officials—are not masquerading as ordinary Iranians requesting tourist visas?”

Banks also asked the State Department to provide detailed information on its efforts to counter Iranian disinformation and propaganda.

Related