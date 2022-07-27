Beverly Hills Won’t Enforce Mask Mandates – Masks Didn’t Work

The Beverly Hills, California, City Council voted unanimously not to enforce a Los Angeles County mask mandate. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is considering a mask mandate.

“I feel it is our job to lead, and I support the power of choice,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse. Bosse made the comments after the vote Monday evening, according to reporting from Fox 11.

The comments come as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has publicly weighed the possibility of adopting an indoor mask mandate. There has been a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The mandate was reportedly set to go into effect Friday. Still, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters cases in the country might be leveling off, and “we are likely to want to take a pause moving too quickly on universal indoor masking,” Fox News reported.

Julie Hamill, an attorney representing the Alliance of Los Angeles County Parents, recently told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors in a letter that she would file a lawsuit if the mask mandate is reinstated for L.A. school kids.

Hamill requests that the supervisors remove some of Ferrer’s authority, reports Daily Wire.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Monday issued a public statement opposing bringing back an indoor mask mandate, days before the county is considering re-imposing one to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an open letter sent to her Fifth District constituents, Barger said she believes “masking mandates are polarizing and unenforceable” and said she does not believe such a move would have any major impact.

“I have not seen any empirical data that conclusively shows that masking mandates make a difference in decreasing or stopping COVID-19 transmission rates,” Barger wrote.

“An analysis of Alameda County’s June 2022 masking mandate, in fact, concluded it had no significant impact in comparison to its surrounding counties that did not impose a masking mandate. Alameda County dropped this mandate after only three weeks.”

She added that a mandate “will not make a meaningful improvement to the underlying systemic healthcare inequities that are the true drivers of inequitable rates of COVID-19 deaths and long-term, negative effects”, CBS reports.

