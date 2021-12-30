Beverly Hills Elite Are Feverishly Rushing to Buy Guns

Apparently, the ultra-ultra wealthy Beverly Hills residents are feverishly rushing to purchase firearms since they no longer feel safe.

They’re not!

The upscale residents from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Hills are increasingly in a panic following several high-profile smash-and-grab and violent home invasion robberies. They are besieging the only gun store.

The anxious clients are “business owners and prominent actors, real estate moguls, and film execs says owner Russell Stuart. Most are arming themselves for the first time.”

What they should do is vote for Republicans.

Beverly Hills has more than 2,000 cameras and they’ve hired two private security firms to patrol alongside the police

Maybe they should agree to keep criminals in prison.

The gun store owner is telling people to get training but he knows they won’t. So, there will be a lot of Alex Baldwins running around Beverly Hills alongside the criminals.

Read the article.

Related