Beyond Clown World: Rigorous Seatbelt Training of the All Female Blue Origin Crew

This is pretty funny. In the clip, Megyn Kelly goes over the dramatic introduction to the Blue Origin rocket flight that took Bezos’s fiancée and her girlfriends, all in designer suits, for an 11-minute ride in a rocket shaped like a phallic symbol.

A girl from CNN and another from ESPN provided the blow-by-blow commentary. They said the rocket was like a living thing, and when they [the celebrity joyriders] go through something like this, the training, and the flight, they are like a family.

The training was TWO DAYS and covered how to get in and out of the capsule, buckle the seatbelts, and communicate with ground control.

Kelly’s guest, Walter Kirn, said:

“A few weeks ago, astronauts got stranded in space for months, floating around in weightless condition, not in this luxury vehicle. Were rescued by another rocket brought back to earth, and it hardly made a splash on the media. These people have already gotten 50 times the publicity than those heroes and the rescuer got. Jeff Bezos basically put his girlfriend and her pals in a giant vibrator who came back telling all about the thrill. We’ve got everything upside down, and if women get any more empowerment of this sort, they’re gonna be denied the right to vote.”

Kelly ended with, “Obviously, we have accidents like there was some degree of risk there but the training, it all comes down literally they learned how to buckle their seatbelts, and wear the suits that were designer and show Lauren Sanchez‘s boobs. OK, I don’t know if it’s gonna convince me that those rockets are not phallic symbols. I think we’re all just part of some weird Jeff Bezos sexual fantasy right now. There’s something happening. I don’t wish to participate.

”

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email