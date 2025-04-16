UK’s Highest Court Rules “Woman” Refers to a Biological Woman

“The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex,” Patrick Hodge, deputy president of the Supreme Court, said as he delivered his judgment on Wednesday.

Britain’s highest court ruled Wednesday that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

It will be seen as a landmark victory for people with common sense and who know the definition, since the written word has long argued that biological sex is immutable. It is a blow for people who call themselves transgender rights activists. There really aren’t transgenders. It’s an invented term for dysmorphic and transvestite persons.

The ruling could have far-reaching implications for the provision of single-sex spaces and other gender-specific public services across Scotland, England, and Wales.

Scottish courts ruled, and then upheld in the Scottish government’s favor, that sex is “not limited to biological or birth sex,” and must include those in possession of a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

But that was challenged in London’s Supreme Court by campaigners. And, in its ruling Wednesday, the country’s highest court said the meaning of the terms “sex,” “man” and “woman” in the U.K.’s Equality Act must refer to “biological sex” — with any other interpretation deemed “incoherent and impracticable.”

The summary of the court ruling read: “Therefore, a person with a Gender Recognition Certificate in the female gender does not come within the definition of a ‘woman’ under the Equality Act 2010 and the statutory guidance issued by the Scottish ministers is incorrect.”

It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you https://t.co/JEvcScVVGS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025

