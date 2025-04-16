75 Shadow Government Democrats Meet Weekly to Plan Assaults

By
M Dowling
-
0
21

Every week, California Democrat Rep. Laura Friedman said about 75 members of the House meet weekly with progressive attorneys general to look for legal strategies (lawfare) against their political opponents. These are the people who scream they must save democracy. They also plan bills and social media attacks with the same purpose.

Friedman says proudly in the clip:

“Every single week, we have a litigation working group where a large group of us, and I’m talking, there’s maybe seventy-five members of the House, sit down every single week with the AGs to talk about legal strategy. This is all going on every single week behind the scenes. It is nonstop. non-stop talk. non-stop introduction of bills and legislation. non-stop being on social media, as investors, as much as we can without being throttled and without the, you know, crazy analytics, and doing all these things.”

This is what authoritarians, strong men, do. Their priority isn’t doing a thing for Americans, just weaponizing the government against the other side and blocking Trump’s agenda.

This is the shadow government that Stalin might have put in place.

She is catering to masked radicals.

Friedman is an open borders pusher and will make any illogical statement to keep illegals coming and remaining.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments