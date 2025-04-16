75 Shadow Government Democrats Meet Weekly to Plan Assaults

Every week, California Democrat Rep. Laura Friedman said about 75 members of the House meet weekly with progressive attorneys general to look for legal strategies (lawfare) against their political opponents. These are the people who scream they must save democracy. They also plan bills and social media attacks with the same purpose.

Friedman says proudly in the clip:

“Every single week, we have a litigation working group where a large group of us, and I’m talking, there’s maybe seventy-five members of the House, sit down every single week with the AGs to talk about legal strategy. This is all going on every single week behind the scenes. It is nonstop. non-stop talk. non-stop introduction of bills and legislation. non-stop being on social media, as investors, as much as we can without being throttled and without the, you know, crazy analytics, and doing all these things.”

This is what authoritarians, strong men, do. Their priority isn’t doing a thing for Americans, just weaponizing the government against the other side and blocking Trump’s agenda.

This is the shadow government that Stalin might have put in place.

Rep. Laura Friedman, a Democrat, openly acknowledges that Democrats are holding private meetings with progressive attorneys general to strategize legal actions against President Trump. pic.twitter.com/m33Bu2gZHm — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 15, 2025

She is catering to masked radicals.

.@RepFriedmanCA wanted to be the next @SenAdamSchiff —tough on Trump, soft on everything else. But when the masked, flag-waving crowd she courted starts yelling ‘Do more!’ mid-town hall, she loses her nerve. You sold yourself to this mob, Laura. Now they’re building a gallows. pic.twitter.com/nfPShz69DD — JD Clarke (@CitizenClarkeCA) April 15, 2025

Friedman is an open borders pusher and will make any illogical statement to keep illegals coming and remaining.

Rep. Laura Friedman (D-CA) opposes the SAVE Act because she says it makes it too hard for women in California to vote. She thinks women, who have to prove their identity and residency to get a driver’s license or gun, shouldn’t have to prove it to vote.pic.twitter.com/1a4fD0QYsJ — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 10, 2025

