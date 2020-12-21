Biden Accepting Huge Donations for Special Inauguration Access & Future Events

With a month to go before the inauguration, the D.C. government is complaining that it’s not being provided with sufficient funds to cover the expected costs. But the Biden Inauguration Committee isn’t waiting.



The federal government is supposed to pay the District’s expenses related to an inauguration. Washington, DC officials initially requested $35 million dollars to cover January’s swearing-in ceremonies and events. But they increased it to $45 million over the summer. The city used some of its emergency funds to cover civil unrest following George’s Floyd’s death. Now they are preparing for increased unrest on and around Inauguration Day.



Most of the money is spent on law enforcement to control the crowds and escort the parade. This year, however, there won’t be the usual galas and throngs of people watching the parade. Many of the inaugural events are expected to be virtual. Nevertheless, the city is still anticipating protests.



Biden’s inaugural committee has a plan.



VIRTUAL INAUGURATION



Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC) is the chairman of Biden’s inaugural committee. He said he expects 75 to 80 percent of Biden’s activities to be virtual. Although the planning committee is urging Americans to stay home and watch the inaugural activities on TV or online the city is still preparing for a traditional celebration.



A virtual inauguration will ultimately reduce the city’s financial burden. However, there are still challenges to managing a public health crisis during any large event.



In mid-November, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations subcommittees requesting additional funding for the inauguration. As Congress has only passed a stop-gap measure to keep the government from shutting down, the Inauguration Day budget in not known.



Inauguration Day, Wednesday, January 20th, is a holiday for Washington, DC government employees. Even though government employees will not come into the city to work, Biden supporters and protesters will undoubtedly come into the city. This will challenge the budget and law enforcement plans of the capital city.



Enter Biden’s inaugural committee.



BIDEN INAUGURATION ACCEPTING DONATIONS FOR “PREFERRED VIEWING”



To help offset the expenses, Biden’s fundraising team has shifted about one-third of its staff to focus on inauguration fundraising. The Wall Street Journal reviewed a fundraising document.



According to the document, if individuals and companies donate $500,000 or bundle $1 million for the inauguration, they will be invited to exclusive virtual events for “preferred viewing” with Biden and Harris. These events include concerts and briefings. They will also be given VIP tickets to future in-person events.



Companies like Boeing have already pledged $1 million and Bank of America is expected to follow suit. Biden’s committee already said it will not accept donations from the oil-and-gas industry and lobbyists. A coalition of more than 50 organizations promoting radical ideas called for the Inaugural Committee to reject all corporate contributions, not just from oil and gas companies.



Under federal law, inaugural committees are allowed to determine who can make donations and for how much, and how those donations are spent. In other words, there is little oversight. A spokesman for Biden’s Inaugural Committee wouldn’t comment on what would happen to unused the inauguration funds.



Either way, Biden has already established that he can be had for the right price.





Image from: voanews.com

