Helen Keller attacked as a “privileged white person”

Hellen Keller, a socialist and the first deaf and blind person to get a college degree, is also being canceled by one of the racists of the far-far-left.

Anita Cameron, a black disability rights activist, claims Helen Keller is “just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person.

Ms. Cameron is just a racist and people need to start calling out anti-white racists. Her allies supporting her attack with the racist concept of ‘white privilege’ should also be condemned.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: Holy shit… they’re now canceling Helen Keller for being white. You can’t make this crap up anymore. You can never be woke enough.

The insane quote about Ms. Keller appeared in TIME magazine. Helen Keller suffered so much, locked in a world she could neither see nor hear. She deserves our respect. Of course, she can be criticized, but not for being white or privileged.

Senator Cruz responded in disbelief on Twitter: This is INSANE. Woke Lefties are now attacking Helen Keller?? As “just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person”??There are many adjectives one can use to describe the extraordinary Helen Keller “Privileged” is not one of them.

