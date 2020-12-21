Zoom exec is a CCP spy and Zoom is too close to the CCP

A former Zoom executive was shutting down video conferences that were not flattering to China. According to the Department of Justice, he did it because he was a spy for the Chinese Communist Party.

We’re happy the DOJ is looking for CCP spies, but. this man is in China, and we have a number of criminals right here in the United States who tried to topple the Trump administration. It would be nice if Bill Barr stopped patting himself on the back and went after them.

The DOJ/FBI caught a spy living in China, but they can’t seem to catch them here. Take the little honeypot spy who managed to escape. And what about Senator Dianne Feinstein’s spy who lives happily in San Francisco, actively promoting communism in a local Asian-American organization?

Hello, Bill Barr, where are you?

THE SPY

Xinjiang Jin, aka Julien Jin, 39-years-old, was based in China’s Zhejiang Province and worked as a “security technical leader” for a tech company headquartered in San Jose, California.

He was a liaison between Zoom and the Chinese government after Beijing blocked its service in China in September 2019.

HE GAVE THE CCP THEIR IP ADDRESSES

Jin provided the Chinese Communist Party with information about users and meetings. He gave out the IP addresses of anyone who held anti-China sentiments.

Jin reportedly participated in a plot to disrupt a series of meetings in May and June that commemorated the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Jin’s co-conspirators created fake email accounts and Company-1 accounts in others’ names, including PRC political dissidents, to fabricate evidence that the hosts of and participants in the meetings to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre were supporting terrorist organizations, inciting violence, or distributing child pornography.

ANOTHER COMPANY TOO CLOSE WITH CHINA

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, the Senate Intelligence Committee chair, questioned the company’s close ties with China.

“The allegations in the complaint lay bare the Faustian bargain that the PRC government demands of U.S. technology companies doing business within the PRC’s borders, and the insider threat that those companies face from their own employees in the PRC,” acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said in a statement. “As alleged, Jin worked closely with the PRC government and members of PRC intelligence services to help the PRC government silence the political and religious speech of users of the platform of a U.S. technology company. Jin willingly committed crimes, and sought to mislead others at the company, to help PRC authorities censor and punish U.S. users’ core political speech merely for exercising their rights to free expression.”

Zoom stated that they are cooperating with the Department of Justice, terminated the “China-based former employee charged in this matter,” and “placed other employees on administrative leave pending the completion of our investigation.”

Last week, there was a massive database leak of nearly 2 million registered Chinese Communist Party members. As the release showed, China could infiltrate western businesses and companies.

They found one and he’s based in China. This reminds me of the Russian troll farm. Those are the Russians living in Russia who were indicted and tried in absentia. Robert Mueller made a big fuss over himself for capturing them. Oh, wait, no he didn’t. They live in Russia.