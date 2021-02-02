Biden admin advisers have deep ties to the Communist Party military

The National Pulse revealed that Biden advisers have deep ties to Communist Party military and propaganda. A host of Biden’s advisers has repeatedly hosted conferences alongside the Chinese Communist Party, frequently publishing papers peddling CCP narratives, all while refusing to disclose its source of funding, The Pulse writes.

The Chinese Communist Party is inextricably tied to the military.

According to the report, The Belfer Center and China initiative are compromised.

The Pulse names the advisers who have no problem with the CCP:

Ash Carter, an Obama-era Secretary of Defense, leads the Belfer Center, and Eric Rosenbach, fellow Obama administration national security alum, leads the China initiative.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Adviser, has served as a Senior Fellow at the Belfer Center.

What’s more, Biden’s Director of National Security Avril Haines – who recently hesitated to call China a “competitor” and instead opting for “global competitor” – appeared on the center’s “Office Hours” podcast in October 2017.

REPORT OF THREATS

China is currently conducting mock attacks on our ships. They are sending the message that we better not get involved in Hong Kong, Myanmar, or Taiwan.

That hasn’t phased Joe Biden as he gives gifts to China: rejoining the WHO, the Paris Accord, removing restrictions on China supplying equipment for our electric grid, endorsing some of China’s most vicious attacks on the United States.

As China expert Gordon Chang states, the CCP is not willing to stop their theft of intellectual property, predatory trade actions, counterfeiting our money, and their malicious attacks to overthrow our government with Twitter propaganda.

Watch Mr. Chang:

