Audrey Hale murdered children and staff at the Covenant Christian School because she hated white people. This information was hidden by the Biden administration because the killer was a transgender. She also hated religion.
Hale broke down the advantages and disadvantages of schools on a list in her notebook. She made a point of choosing the white Christian school because she hated white people and religion.
Notebook Released By FBI Belonging To Transgender Covenant School Shooter Audrey Hale Confirms It Was A TARGETED Attack on White Christians.
The notebook contains a list of schools breaking down advantages and disadvantages of each.
COVENANT:
– "Predominantly white school…
Her main goal was to kill white people.
The mass murder committed by Audrey Hale was motivated by anti-White hate. Her manifesto page on the left has been publicly available since November 2023.
The two partial pages on the right are newly released, and detail her thoughts on potentially targeting a Black school.
