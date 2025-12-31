The Motive of the Christian School Killer That Biden’s Admin Hid

By
M Dowling
-
0
22

Audrey Hale murdered children and staff at the Covenant Christian School because she hated white people. This information was hidden by the Biden administration because the killer was a transgender. She also hated religion.

Hale broke down the advantages and disadvantages of schools on a list in her notebook. She made a point of choosing the white Christian school because she hated white people and religion.

Her main goal was to kill white people.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments