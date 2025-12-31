Judge Orders the Administration to Fund Warren’s Rogue CFPB

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must fund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The agency’s acting director, Russell Vought, said that since the Federal Reserve has been operating at a loss, it is unable to fund the CFPB.

In a 32-page decision, DC district judge Amy Berman Jackson, a known leftist, said that this novel workaround by the Trump administration to “starve” the agency of funding was “manufactured by the defendants” and based solely on an office of legal counsel memo, which said that there were no “combined earnings” available from the Fed for the CFPB – since the agency doesn’t receive its appropriations from Congress.

Earlier this year, the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents the workers at the CFPB, sued Vought and ultimately secured an order from Jackson that stopped the administration from dismantling the consumer watchdog and blocked mass firings. Today, she added that Vought’s argument is “not a valid justification for the agency’s unilateral decision to abandon its obligations under the injunction”.

The CFPB is an Elizabeth Warren entity used to attack businesses.

In February, Judge Berman prevented the administration from firing anyone.

“Defendants shall not terminate any CFPB employee, except for cause related to the specific employee’s performance or conduct; nor shall Defendants issue any notice of reduction-in-force to any CFPB employee,” the judge wrote.

The CFPB operates as a lawless rogue agency with unlimited funds from the Treasury.

The Government Accountability Office found that the CFPB spent a higher percentage of its budget on public relations activities than any other federal entity examined, except for the Peace Corps.

Jackson once found that the Catholic Archdiocese had no right to freely exercise religion if it presented a burden. The Archdiocese didn’t want to pay for contraception and abortion. She dismissed Benghazi charges against Hillary Clinton. Judge Jackson was involved in J6 trials, Roger Stone’s trial, and the Russia hoax, among others. She’s a judge of choice.