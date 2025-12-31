Wife of Jill Biden’s Jilted Ex Dies After a Domestic Dispute

Linda was 64 years old, and cops discovered her unresponsive in the living room on December 28 at approximately 11:16 p.m. local time, according to the press release, per People. After trying life-saving measures, they pronounced her dead on the scene.

Jill Biden’s former husband reportedly called 911 last night after a domestic dispute. They found his wife, Linda, unresponsive. Police urged no one to jump to conclusions and mentioned cardiac arrest.

No charges have been filed at this time. Her body is now with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, which will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The outlet notes that dispatch audio from the incident mentions cardiac arrest.

BREAKING: Linda Stevenson, the wife of Bill Stevenson (Jill Biden’s Ex-husband), was found dead after a reported domestic dispute. pic.twitter.com/ksZ9BcC0fS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 30, 2025

Bill Stevenson married Jill Jacobs in 1970 while she attended college. Not long after, Bill opened The Stone Balloon, a college bar and live music venue steps from the UD campus that quickly became a hotspot for students and touring bands alike. It was in business until 2005.

The Ugly Divorce from Jill Biden

They went through a nasty divorce with the former First Lady in 1975. She appears to have been having an affair with Joe Biden.

Bill claimed Jill was having an affair with her now husband, Joe Biden. “I know exactly when it was,” he told The Daily Mail in a 2020 interview.

“Bill, the man Jill Biden married when she was only 18. I was betrayed by the Bidens. Joe was my friend. Joe was my wife.… pic.twitter.com/JqNMwXxrJk — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 22, 2023

He said he found out about the affair and asked her to leave the home when Joe was involved in a car accident while driving Jill’s vehicle.

Jill attempted, and ultimately failed to secure half ownership of the bar in their divorce. It was finalized in May 1975.

Bill Stevenson, ex-husband of Jill Biden, tells Greg Kelly how Joe Biden weaponized the government against him following his divorce with Jill. MORE: https://t.co/THDyCLFyl8 pic.twitter.com/ANvomQnqbm — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) July 27, 2023

She married then-Senator Biden in 1977. Her e-husband Bill later married Linda Stevenson and said she was the best thing that ever happened to him.

Reflecting on his second wife, he told the Daily Mail, “If it wasn’t for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda, and she’s the greatest thing in my life.”

TMZ later reported that Bill was the one who called cops about a domestic dispute, and the 77-year-old was there when they pronounced her dead.