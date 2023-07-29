Biden Admin Is Coming for Hunting, Starting with Schools

The authoritarian Biden administration is now coming after hunters and hunting. They are withholding money from schools with hunting and archery lessons. They are blocking key federal funding earmarked under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965

It will impact millions of children.

“It’s a negative for children. As a former educator of 30-plus years, I was always trying to find a way to engage students,” Tommy Floyd, the president of the National Archery in the Schools Program, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “In many communities, it’s a shooting sport, and the skills from shooting sports, that help young people grow to be responsible adults. They also benefit from relationships with role models.”

“You’ve got every fish and wildlife agency out there working so hard to utilize every scrap of funding, not only for the safety and hunter education, but for the general understanding of why stewardship is so important when it comes to natural resources,” he continued. “Any guidance where it’s even considered a ‘maybe’ or a prohibition for shooting sports is a huge negative.” OPINION Totalitarian Democrats in the Biden administration decided they don’t like hunting and fishing. Therefore, you may not fish or hunt. Is this what Americans really want? They voted for it. Allegedly, 81 million voted for this. Biden made it quite clear before he was voted in what his agenda was. While he lied during many pressers, he and Bernie Sanders put out their manifesto. If Democrats take over, prepare to live under a dictatorial and cruel government. According to Floyd, his organization boasts 1.3 million students from nearly 9,000 schools across 49 states who are enrolled in archery courses. Some of those schools have already canceled plans to include archery or hunting education courses in their curriculum due to the Education Department guidance. Don’t worry; we have plenty of money for Ukraine. Is there anything that Progressives won’t control and destroy? They are evil.

