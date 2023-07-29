Three Troubling Videos Making the Rounds on the Internet

By
M Dowling
-
0
68

What follows are three troubling videos from a hypocritical president, an insane WEF totalitarian, and a mob of dishonest Democrats.

BIDEN HYPOCRISY

Hunter Biden is flying around on Air Force One, greeting dignitaries at White House dinners, and probably smoking crack in the White House. It wasn’t so long ago that Joe called for locking up black kids for pot.

Watch:

WEF TOTALITARIANISM

In the next video, the World Economic Forum (WEF) philosopher and advisor to Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari happily suggests that the totalitarian restrictions during COVID will make people “more open to radical ideas about how to deal with climate change.”

So expect them to do this again. Don’t fall for it.

Watch:

DEMOCRATS’ TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF UNFAIRNESS

If you don’t think there is a two-tiered system, watch this clip. Democrats threw tremendous support behind whistleblowers telling them what they want to hear. However, listen to what they say about legitimate whistleblowers who expose them.

Watch:


