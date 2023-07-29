Three Troubling Videos Making the Rounds on the Internet

What follows are three troubling videos from a hypocritical president, an insane WEF totalitarian, and a mob of dishonest Democrats.

BIDEN HYPOCRISY

Hunter Biden is flying around on Air Force One, greeting dignitaries at White House dinners, and probably smoking crack in the White House. It wasn’t so long ago that Joe called for locking up black kids for pot.

Watch:

15. Joe Biden was the architect of the 1994 Crime Bill that sent millions of Americans to prison for doing what his son is doing right here. So why aren’t the Bidens being prosecuted for the 459 fully documented crimes found on Hunter’s laptop? pic.twitter.com/OOGO0UNjeL — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 27, 2023

WEF TOTALITARIANISM

In the next video, the World Economic Forum (WEF) philosopher and advisor to Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari happily suggests that the totalitarian restrictions during COVID will make people “more open to radical ideas about how to deal with climate change.”

So expect them to do this again. Don’t fall for it.

Watch:

Leading advisor to the WEF, Yuval Noah Harari, suggests that the totalitarian restrictions implemented in response to “Covid”, including stopping all flights and locking down entire countries, will make people “more open to radical ideas about how to deal with climate change.”… pic.twitter.com/8CClG5I25n — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) July 27, 2023

DEMOCRATS’ TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF UNFAIRNESS

If you don’t think there is a two-tiered system, watch this clip. Democrats threw tremendous support behind whistleblowers telling them what they want to hear. However, listen to what they say about legitimate whistleblowers who expose them.

Watch:

SUPERCUT! See if you can spot the difference in media coverage between the 2019 & 2023 whistleblowers pic.twitter.com/kx2wOPThTQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2023

