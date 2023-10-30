Biden Admin Is Up to Something! 90 Day Ban on Firearm, Ammo Exports

The US government suddenly moved to ban the export of all civilian firearms. Ammo and accessories for 90 days.

It’s unprecedented.

Nobody seems to have a good reason as to why. Some believe it might be Washington’s preparation for a major war as they try to control what leaves the country.

The White House ignored Congress and circumvented them as usual. This includes all civilian firearms, from rifles to shotguns to handguns, and all ammunition and optics. It also suspends the issuance of new firearms export licenses.

There are some exceptions, which include Canada, the UK, Ukraine, and Israel.

Citing national security reasons, the Commerce Department said the U.S. will largely stop issuing civilian export licenses and will assess the “risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities.”

The Commerce Department came up with this, and their reason is very vague. They said they wanted to make sure firearms weren’t diverted to hostile actors. It’s a 90-day ban. Joanna Reeves, a lawyer who specializes in export controls and firearms, told Reuters the halt covers most of the guns and ammunition available in typical US gun stores.

Supposedly, the Commerce Department is looking into whether our firearms are ending up in the black market in South and Central America. No one really believes that’s the legitimate reason.

There’s something else going on here. This is the administration that left billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment in Afghanistan when we fled, and much of that is on the black market. Suddenly, they care?

Hopefully, the administration is not setting the stage for shutting down firearm sales in the United States. Some people believe that it’s an effort to bully the firearm industry.

This comes after The US government told the biggest small arms manufacturer, the Lake City Ammunition plant, to cancel civilian contracts and just sell its ammo to the government. Something’s up, and we better watch it very closely.

