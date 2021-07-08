Biden admin left Bagram, didn’t tell the new commander



















The inept Biden administration left the Bagram Airfield after twenty years. They turned off the electricity, and didn’t even bother to tell the new commander.

The new Afghan commander found out two hours after they left.

“We (heard) some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram … and finally by seven o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani, Bagram’s new commander said.

Before the Afghan army could take control of the airfield about an hour’s drive from the Afghan capital Kabul, it was invaded by a small army of looters, who ransacked barrack after barrack and rummaged through giant storage tents before being evicted, according to Afghan military officials. “At first we thought maybe they were Taliban,” said Abdul Raouf, a soldier of 10 years. He said the U.S. called from the Kabul airport and said “we are here at the airport in Kabul.” Meanwhile, in northern Afghanistan, district after district has fallen to the Taliban. In just the last two days hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled across the border into Tajikistan rather than fight the insurgents. We’re in the hands of bumbling idiots and so is Afghanistan, but as long as our military is woke, what does it matter? Biden announced the Afghanistan mission will end on August 31st.

Related

















