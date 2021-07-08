Perv-enabler Steve Schmidt gets hysterical over the 1-6 riot/rally

Pervert-enabler Steve Schmidt has gone totally bonkers, claiming the 1-6 riot/rally was worse than 9/11.
He said the January 6 riot was “profoundly more dangerous than the 9/11 attacks” and “in the end…likely to kill a lot more Americans.”
This is just bizarre, Soviet-style propaganda. The people in the Capitol were unarmed except for a couple of knives and a few batons. Oh, and the DoJ is counting flagpoles.
Besides, didn’t Joe say they couldn’t do anything without F-15s and nukes?
He is probably trying to get back in the good graces of the crazy hard left and back to grifting.
We lost nearly 3,000 people on 9/11 and only one person on 1-6 and she was a Trump supporter killed by a US Capitol Hill police officer.
Does anyone believe this gabage? It must really hurt the people who lost loved ones on 9/11.
Watch:
pic.twitter.com/yyJoVi0NfL
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2021
Well, if you’re a Deep State Bureaucrat, January 6th was more dangerous than 9/11.