Perv-enabler Steve Schmidt gets hysterical over the 1-6 riot/rally

He said the January 6 riot was “profoundly more dangerous than the 9/11 attacks” and “in the end…likely to kill a lot more Americans.”

This is just bizarre, Soviet-style propaganda. The people in the Capitol were unarmed except for a couple of knives and a few batons. Oh, and the DoJ is counting flagpoles.

Besides, didn’t Joe say they couldn’t do anything without F-15s and nukes?

He is probably trying to get back in the good graces of the crazy hard left and back to grifting.

We lost nearly 3,000 people on 9/11 and only one person on 1-6 and she was a Trump supporter killed by a US Capitol Hill police officer.

Does anyone believe this gabage? It must really hurt the people who lost loved ones on 9/11.

Watch:

