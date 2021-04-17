Biden admin lied about border agreements with Mexico, Central America









The Biden administration claimed they had agreements to control the border with Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. They acted as if they came up with the idea despite the fact that former President Trump had agreements with them and El Salvador that the Biden administration quickly ended. As it turns out, Biden doesn’t even have any agreements with any of these nations. Rep. Issa called it a “bald-faced lie.”

There was no “formal agreement,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in Washington.

“We never described it as a formal declaration or a formal agreement, but additional steps that they were taking to increase personnel at the border. And those are steps you can confirm with those countries that they have taken,” she added.

Earlier in the week, Psaki said it was fair to say that agreements with the three countries were struck recently, in the past few weeks.

“There have been a series of bilateral discussions between our leadership and the regional governments of Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. Through those discussions, there was a commitment, as you mentioned, to increase border security,” she told a reporter at the White House.

That’s not true.

CNN reported that the Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala to tighten their borders and stem the flow of migration, Special Assistant to the President for Immigration for the Domestic Policy Council Tyler Moran told MSNBC Monday.

“We’ve secured agreements for them to put more troops on their own border. Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala have all agreed to do this. That not only is going to prevent the traffickers, and the smugglers, and cartels that take advantage of the kids on their way here, but also to protect those children,” Moran said.

Guatemala, Honduras, and the Biden’s own State Department came out and said there was no agreement.

A State Department spokeswoman also told The Washington Free Beacon that “no agreements have been established.”

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said in a tweet that the White House “needs to come clean about this.”

“This is a series of bald-faced lies,” Issa added to the Free Beacon. “The [Biden administration] has deliberately said something that wasn’t true affecting foreign policy. … He’s taking credit for what is the unilateral efforts of these countries to deal with the crisis that he’s created for them.”

