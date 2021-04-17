Dems want Tucker, a member of the press, censored









Perhaps you didn’t see this. On April 15, a sitting Democrat member of Congress suggested that Tucker Carlson, a member of the press, be censored and his Facebook post about the vaccine deleted. Chelsea Clinton wants it.

At a House Coronavirus Subcommittee hearing, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if a Facebook post from Fox News personality Tucker Carlson speculating on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines should be taken down, following Chelsea Clinton’s call for the social network to ban Carlson.

How did we get to the point where a member of Congress would even think this is a reasonable question?

The American Left has launched a full-out assault on our First Amendment rights for decades.

Dr. Fauci doesn’t know the answer.

The congressman calls people who don’t want to take the COV vaccine “anti-vaxxers.” That is not the case. People don’t have to get the vaccine if they don’t want to and there are reasons to not get it. It doesn’t mean they won’t get any vaccine.

These authoritarians are demanding we only repeat the narrative they approve of. That’s nonsense.

TUCKER RESPONDS

Carlson responded Thursday night, noting that “Internationally renowned humanitarian and intellectual Chelsea Clinton has had about enough of this show, so she called today for Facebook to shut us down.”

“Dr. Chelsea Clinton is mad that we asked super obvious questions that everyone in the country should be asking,” Carlson added.

“So does the vaccine, and there are a couple of them, but do they work or don’t they work? It is okay, you can tell us,” Carlson again asked.

The host also noted that the CEO of Pfizer announced Thursday that Americans may need a booster shot EVERY YEAR.

Carlson noted “The CEO of Pfizer came out and seemed to suggest today that actually, the dose that Pfizer is administering doesn’t work. The CEO of Pfizer now said two doses probably aren’t enough. He said it is “Likely that people will need a third dose” of his company’s coronavirus vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. I guess it is nice to know that now.”

He continued, “We didn’t know that yesterday. When Chelsea Clinton was trying to pull us off the air for asking questions that he partly answered. Thank you, CEO of Pfizer, glad to know. The CEO of Pfizer added it is possible people need to get vaccinated against coronavirus every year. Well, that is good to know, too.”

