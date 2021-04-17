Dems want Tucker, a member of the press, censored

Perhaps you didn’t see this. On April 15, a sitting Democrat member of Congress suggested that Tucker Carlson, a member of the press, be censored and his Facebook post about the vaccine deleted. Chelsea Clinton wants it.
At a House Coronavirus Subcommittee hearing, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if a Facebook post from Fox News personality Tucker Carlson speculating on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines should be taken down, following Chelsea Clinton’s call for the social network to ban Carlson.
How did we get to the point where a member of Congress would even think this is a reasonable question?
The American Left has launched a full-out assault on our First Amendment rights for decades.
Dr. Fauci doesn’t know the answer.
The congressman calls people who don’t want to take the COV vaccine “anti-vaxxers.” That is not the case. People don’t have to get the vaccine if they don’t want to and there are reasons to not get it. It doesn’t mean they won’t get any vaccine.
These authoritarians are demanding we only repeat the narrative they approve of. That’s nonsense.
Watch:
TUCKER RESPONDS
Carlson responded Thursday night, noting that “Internationally renowned humanitarian and intellectual Chelsea Clinton has had about enough of this show, so she called today for Facebook to shut us down.”
“Dr. Chelsea Clinton is mad that we asked super obvious questions that everyone in the country should be asking,” Carlson added.
“So does the vaccine, and there are a couple of them, but do they work or don’t they work? It is okay, you can tell us,” Carlson again asked.
The host also noted that the CEO of Pfizer announced Thursday that Americans may need a booster shot EVERY YEAR.
Carlson noted “The CEO of Pfizer came out and seemed to suggest today that actually, the dose that Pfizer is administering doesn’t work. The CEO of Pfizer now said two doses probably aren’t enough. He said it is “Likely that people will need a third dose” of his company’s coronavirus vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. I guess it is nice to know that now.”
He continued, “We didn’t know that yesterday. When Chelsea Clinton was trying to pull us off the air for asking questions that he partly answered. Thank you, CEO of Pfizer, glad to know. The CEO of Pfizer added it is possible people need to get vaccinated against coronavirus every year. Well, that is good to know, too.”
Normal People don’t care about what is going on in the Liberal Echo Chamber. In Red States we just ignore DC. Our economies are up and running. Short of sending in the Army as an occupation force people are going to ignore DC until the 2022 elections. The Democrats are realizing this. They are desperate to get the 75,000,00 in line, but it’s just not happening. I still see plenty of Trump signs all over the South. No one is displaying support for Traitor Joe or Heels Up Harris. If you read between the lines, 70% to 75% of the Nation does not like what’s going on. I don’t see this changing, but could get worse. It’s the typical I don’t like what’s going on either, it’s more like the come on my property again and I shoot you type of being pissed off. With the increasing lack of Law & Order this will not be good for Blue Cities and States.
Conservatives are also keeping score. Most people I know want pretty much all Democrat leaders either in jail or hanging from the gallows. There is not going to be a “I forgive you” moment after Conservatives take back control. Big Business will be smaller and far less powerful. The Border Issues are fueling a nasty kind of racism and nationalism. This is what happens when Government refuses to protect the Nation’s Borders. The attitude is quickly becoming, if you don’t speak English, you will be shoved back across the border. I think that Mexico is realizing that Traitor Joe doesn’t have control and Mexico may find themselves dealing with 20,000,000 Spanish Speaking Illegal Aliens in the next few years. The impact on the Mexican job Market will be devastation. Democrats aren’t just dangerous to America, they are dangerous to the World!
I can’t understand someone who is a Proud Democrat when the Democrat Party has been about Slavery, The Klan, Welfare, Socialism, and now clearly supports Communism. At this point, only a fool thinks the Democrat Party can be brought back to the center. While polls say people are 50/50, when you ask the important questions only maybe 25% of people support any present day Democrat policies. The more people like Tucker who ask Questions, the more people realize Democrats can’t Govern. If the Democrats don’t do something about Illegal Aliens and the crime in Big Blue cities, it will be Democrats marching on the Capitol and burning it to the ground. Then Conservative can rebuilt one in a place like Lebanon, Kansas and put up a fence and make a buffer zone around it to keep the “K” street types and Media out.