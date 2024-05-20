Biden Admin Sends Condolences Over The Butcher of Tehran

If you vote for Joe Biden in November, you should know who you are voting for. You are voting for a man who honored the legacy of the Butcher of Theran, Ebrahim Raisi. He oversaw the deaths of thousands of political prisoners and brutality towards many more.

This is who we are now.

Where are the heartfelt condolences for Laken Riley? Biden didn’t even bother to know her name.

The Biden administration sent condolences to Iran for the death of a brutal psychopath. He is, of course, a figurehead. The rot is at the head of the snake.

Raisi was a member of the Death Committee, which sentenced innocent people to death. He carried out Ayatollah Khomeini’s decree that all prisoners who steadfastly supported the opposition and wage war on God were “condemned to execution.”

Mr. Raisi was one of four judges who sat on a prosecution committee in the 1980s that is believed to have ordered the executions of thousands of political prisoners.

The prisoners — some reportedly as young as 13 years old — were alleged to be part of the armed opposition group, the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organisation, which attempted to topple the Iranian government in 1986.

Two years later, Iranian authorities issued a “fatwa” against members of the group, saying “they are waging war on God and are condemned to execution”.

No-one knows how many people died during the five grim months that followed, but estimates range from 2,500 executions to up to 30,000 deaths.

Witnesses say prisoners were detained in secret, and those who refused to change their political affiliation were tortured and hanged from cranes before being buried in mass graves.

“The circumstances surrounding the fate of the victims and the whereabouts of their bodies are, to this day, systematically concealed by the Iranian authorities,” according to Amnesty International.

The executions continue to this day. They never stopped.

I don’t think people understand how evil these people are. Our government stands for nothing.

“The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran,” read a State Department statement released at around noon. “As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

This statement from the State Department makes absolutely no sense. Expressing condolences for the man (known as the Butcher of Tehran) who murdered and violently harassed the Iranian people, that State claims they support. What?

The UN did Biden one better and had a moment of silence for the psycho. I wasn’t going to say anything about this Ebrahim Raisi, but how can I be silent in the face of cowardice and misplaced sympathy?

#Iran HANGED at least 7 people last Saturday May 18 including 2 women, as the rise in executions intensifies. It is utterly #SHAMEFUL that @UN @antonioguterres, together with members of the #UNSC, has offered condolences to the government of Iran.

THE SHINING CITY UPON A HILL

Reagan saw us as the “Shining City upon a Hill” in his Farewell Address.

“[I]n my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors, and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”

Reagan referred to the phrase by Puritan pilgrim John Winthrop in one of the first examples of the idea of American exceptionalism. In 1630, while aboard a ship bound for Massachusetts Bay, Winthrop delivered his sermon “A Model of Christian Charity.”

He said, “For we must consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us. So that if we shall deal falsely with our God in this work we have undertaken, and so cause Him to withdraw His present help from us, we shall be made a story and a by-word through the world.”

Of course, the origin of the phrase is found in Matthew 5: 14-16

14 You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.

This is the ultimate aim of American exceptionalism.

We must become that once again. We cannot abandon the people of the world who saw us as the land of the free and the brave, not the totalitarians and the cowards. There is no other country as exceptional as America, but evil people and the rot in Washington DC, spearheaded by figurehead Joe Biden, are destroying what we were and were meant to be. We are betraying all those who came before us, and fought for all that we have today.

This is a message to the EU and UN security council: Your sympathy and condolences are a slap in the face to us, the Iranian women who faced the brutality of Raisi and his regime.

Look at her beautiful face; she lost her eye because Ebrahim Raisi ordered the protesters to be… pic.twitter.com/QNpW8r8MGC — Masih Alinejad ️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 20, 2024

